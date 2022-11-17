JOE Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.18 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. JOE has a market capitalization of $49.56 million and $1.18 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JOE has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One JOE token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000921 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JOE Token Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

