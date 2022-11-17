John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Up 11.7% in October

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE HTY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 33,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,833. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $7.03.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

