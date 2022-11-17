John T. Montford Sells 2,250 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.7 %

LUV opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 414,304 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,349 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,971 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.