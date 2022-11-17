John W. Rozelle Sells 20,000 Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) SVP John W. Rozelle sold 20,000 shares of Vista Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 504,013 shares in the company, valued at $292,327.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vista Gold stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. 660,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,642. Vista Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 127,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 32,136 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 440,759 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 54.5% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 797,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

