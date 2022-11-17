Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stake Lessened by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

