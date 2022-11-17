Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

