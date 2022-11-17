Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives $2,110.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,110.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JMPLY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($29.96) to GBX 2,200 ($25.85) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($30.55) to GBX 2,150 ($25.26) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($24.79) to GBX 1,900 ($22.33) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $48.32 on Thursday. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

