Jonathan M. Rothberg Purchases 34,488 Shares of Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Stock

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) Director Jonathan M. Rothberg bought 34,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $30,694.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,727.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hyperfine Stock Performance

Shares of HYPR stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Hyperfine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

Get Hyperfine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HYPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Hyperfine in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hyperfine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyperfine

About Hyperfine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the 1st quarter valued at $6,237,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $728,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,042,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine in the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.