Joseph Simon Sells 12,370 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Moelis & Company Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of MC traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.36. 347,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,499. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61.
Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,251,000 after purchasing an additional 792,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,518,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,444,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,654,000 after purchasing an additional 60,496 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Moelis & Company Company Profile
Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.
