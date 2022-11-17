JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading 11.3% Higher

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.84 and last traded at $32.82. 11,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 583,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet cut JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

JOYY Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 274.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in JOYY by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after acquiring an additional 906,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JOYY by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in JOYY by 43.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,588,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after acquiring an additional 484,789 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in JOYY by 26.3% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in JOYY by 8.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,097,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,534,000 after acquiring an additional 83,053 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

