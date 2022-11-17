JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) to Neutral

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 81.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Shares of NYSE MCG opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.23). Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 167.89%. The business had revenue of $243.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCG. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

