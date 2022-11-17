JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,504,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $604,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after buying an additional 986,490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after buying an additional 847,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after buying an additional 729,133 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,874,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $144.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

