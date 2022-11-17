Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Shares Down 4.6%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 217,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 994,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

JTKWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to €17.60 ($18.14) in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,088 ($12.78) to GBX 1,248 ($14.67) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,400 ($28.20) to GBX 2,200 ($25.85) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,490 ($17.51) to GBX 1,450 ($17.04) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,763.12.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

