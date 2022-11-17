Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Down 13.4% in October

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,500 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 623,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Kaixin Auto Price Performance

Shares of KXIN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,076. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. Kaixin Auto has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $2.10.

Institutional Trading of Kaixin Auto

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaixin Auto stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Kaixin Auto at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 14 used car dealerships covering 14 cities in 12 provinces in China.

