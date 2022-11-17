Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Plans $0.35 Dividend

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Karat Packaging Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of KRT stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $264.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.59. Karat Packaging has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $22.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Karat Packaging news, CEO Alan Yu purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,364,798 shares in the company, valued at $102,002,452.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Karat Packaging news, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $206,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,679.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan Yu purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $31,855.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,364,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,002,452.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,521 shares of company stock worth $307,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Karat Packaging by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

