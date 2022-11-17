Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Plans $0.35 Dividend

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
Karat Packaging Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of KRT stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $264.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.59. Karat Packaging has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $22.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Karat Packaging news, CEO Alan Yu purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,364,798 shares in the company, valued at $102,002,452.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Karat Packaging news, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $206,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,679.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan Yu purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $31,855.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,364,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,002,452.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,521 shares of company stock worth $307,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
About Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karat Packaging (KRT)
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.