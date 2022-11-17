Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Plans $0.35 Dividend

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Karat Packaging Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of KRT stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $264.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.59. Karat Packaging has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $22.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Karat Packaging news, CEO Alan Yu purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,364,798 shares in the company, valued at $102,002,452.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Karat Packaging news, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $206,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,679.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan Yu purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $31,855.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,364,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,002,452.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,521 shares of company stock worth $307,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Karat Packaging by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Karat Packaging by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

About Karat Packaging

(Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.