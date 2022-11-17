Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.05% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Hippo from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hippo from $75.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hippo to $51.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.70.
Hippo Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of HIPO stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $313.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.67. Hippo has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $98.75.
Hippo Company Profile
Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.
