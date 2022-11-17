Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Begins Coverage on Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Hippo from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hippo from $75.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hippo to $51.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.70.

Get Hippo alerts:

Hippo Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of HIPO stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $313.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.67. Hippo has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $98.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

Hippo Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hippo by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655,415 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,749,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hippo by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hippo by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,533,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hippo by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,473,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.