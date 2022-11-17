Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.52. Approximately 504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 83.94% of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

