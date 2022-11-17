Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 573,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,191,065.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,487,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,191,065.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,487,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,004 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,653,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,454,000 after purchasing an additional 844,102 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,874,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,812,000 after acquiring an additional 671,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,855,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

KW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of KW stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 451,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,988. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

