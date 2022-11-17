KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,182 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,527 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,214,000 after buying an additional 2,642,281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $277,765,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,858,000 after acquiring an additional 390,510 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $106.42. 4,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,573. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.37.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.