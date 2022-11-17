KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,326 iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of BATS:IDV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.32. 933,149 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

