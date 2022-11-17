KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,943 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of KerberRose Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBND. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,218. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27.

