KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Invests $16.53 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,531,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 13.5% of KerberRose Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,428 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 72,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 29,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,739,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,887,000 after buying an additional 362,184 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $75.53. 26,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,062. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.32.

