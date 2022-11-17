KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Invests $369,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 47.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 1.3 %

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.63. 20,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,821. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $174.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

