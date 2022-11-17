KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Invests $951,000 in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158,530 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 765,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,251,000 after buying an additional 39,099 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 155,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after buying an additional 159,450 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,405. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $69.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.00.

