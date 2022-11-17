KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.89. 189,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,627,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $268.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

