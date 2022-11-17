KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.07 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.5% of KerberRose Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $151.19. 30,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,668. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

