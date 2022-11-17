KerberRose Wealth Management LLC Takes $338,000 Position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)

KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000.

Get IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF alerts:

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MMIN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $23.54. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,044. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $27.63.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.