Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

KTCC opened at $4.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

