KeyCorp Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $100.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LEN. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Lennar from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.21.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $86.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lennar by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

