Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.17) and last traded at GBX 432.50 ($5.08). Approximately 35,864 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 32,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($4.94).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital raised Keystone Law Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Keystone Law Group Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £135.66 million and a PE ratio of 2,059.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 476.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 553.35.

Keystone Law Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1%. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.76%.

In other Keystone Law Group news, insider James David Knight acquired 111,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.29) per share, with a total value of £499,995 ($587,538.19).

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

