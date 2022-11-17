KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Trading Up 4.6%

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides engineering products and services for the cement industry. It operates through, Capex and Plant Services segments. The company engages in the process technology, design, engineering, project management, and supply of technology and equipment, such as grinding, pyro process, and system automation equipment.
