Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Stock Price Up 30.4%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 30.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 124,053 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 684% from the average daily volume of 15,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.90 price objective on shares of Kidoz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Kidoz Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of C$59.21 million and a P/E ratio of -31.36.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.