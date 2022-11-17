Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Update

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 350,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $786,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ KE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. 50,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,133. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $549.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Kimball Electronics

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

