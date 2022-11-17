Kimberly-Clark Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.16 (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 73.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.6%.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $128.95. The stock had a trading volume of 35,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,553. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.17. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 393.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 173,700 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,111.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 145,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after acquiring an additional 133,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,356,000 after purchasing an additional 101,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.