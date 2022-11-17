King Wealth Acquires Shares of 4,000 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

King Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED opened at $70.40 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.59.

GMED has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

