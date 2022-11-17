Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Short Interest Up 10.5% in October

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Kismet Acquisition Two

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAII. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 165,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 250,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 848,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 79,663 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter worth about $5,785,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter worth about $2,010,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kismet Acquisition Two Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KAII remained flat at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,920. Kismet Acquisition Two has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

About Kismet Acquisition Two

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

