KlayUniverse 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,852.32 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0996 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $5.48 million and $1,852.32 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KlayUniverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00571714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.70 or 0.29779658 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.09819904 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,725.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KlayUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KlayUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.