Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading 3.3% Higher on Earnings Beat

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.79. 43,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,957,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Stock Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

