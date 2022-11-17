Komodo Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $442,132.79 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $25.25 million and approximately $442,132.79 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00236259 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00086846 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00061386 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,701,156 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.