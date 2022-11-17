Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of KEP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,763. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Korea Electric Power

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 249.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1,212.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korea Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

Featured Articles

