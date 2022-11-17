Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Korea Electric Power Stock Performance
Shares of KEP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,763. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korea Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Korea Electric Power Company Profile
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.
