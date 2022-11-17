Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Down 12.7% in October

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,490,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 28,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOS. Barclays increased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.34) to GBX 735 ($8.64) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.03.
Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy
In related news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,615 shares in the company, valued at $888,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of KOS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 296,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.83. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.48.
About Kosmos Energy
Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kosmos Energy (KOS)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.