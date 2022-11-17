Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Samuel N. Liberatore Sells 8,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.9 %
KTOS stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,517. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.
