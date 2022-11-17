Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by CPR Investments Inc.

CPR Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. CPR Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Lam Research by 224.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX stock traded up $5.14 on Thursday, reaching $460.52. 53,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $396.91 and a 200-day moving average of $441.59. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

