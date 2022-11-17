Lara Meisner Sells 8,125 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDNGet Rating) General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $179,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,584. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $648.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 17.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRDN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 23.4% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,164,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

