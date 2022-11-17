Lear Co. (LEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on December 27th

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th.

Lear has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lear has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lear to earn $13.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.80. 435,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,050. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $917,948.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,972.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $917,948.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,972.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 19,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $2,927,685.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,839.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,177. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lear by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Lear by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 53,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 39,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lear by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,351,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lear by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.54.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.