Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the October 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 579,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.54.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $143,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $769,779.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,777.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $143,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,177. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lear by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Lear by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.39. The company had a trading volume of 512,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.05 and its 200-day moving average is $134.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

