Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) SVP Thomas A. Didonato Sells 1,384 Shares of Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $207,074.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Thomas A. Didonato also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 3rd, Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of Lear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00.
Lear Stock Performance
LEA stock traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.88. 559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LEA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.54.
Lear Company Profile
Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.
