LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €105.00 ($108.25) to €74.00 ($76.29) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on LEG Immobilien from €158.00 ($162.89) to €92.00 ($94.85) in a report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of LEGIF stock opened at $69.09 on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $147.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

