Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG)
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.