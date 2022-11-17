Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 33,246 shares during the period.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

