LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.06% of LHC Group worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in LHC Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter worth $329,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter worth $6,541,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in LHC Group during the first quarter worth $247,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
